A package of mental health measures aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the state is now law. Illinois currently is facing a mental health worker shortage. Gov. J.B. Pritzker hopes Senate Bill 3617 will replenish the state's mental health workforce.
The law lets those who have been out of the profession for less than five years reactive their state license and makes it easier for advanced practice RNs to treat patients, according to Governor Pritzker.
The law also creates a tax credit for qualified employers who hire people in recovery from a substance use disorder or mental illness.