The Farm Family Resource Initiative lead by Southern Illinois University and supported by funding from the state of Illinois has a 24-hour mental health hotline for calls and texts. The number is 1-833-FARM-SOS. Experts note that mental health problems know no age limits.
And SIU’s Karen Stallman says that’s why the help line is anonymous and anyone of any age can use it.
Individuals who call the line can set-up six telehealth visits with a licensed mental health care provider at no cost. She says minors who call the line would face no age restrictions on using them but there would be guidelines to set them up.