While you may only consider your physical health when thinking of good health, a local mental health expert says you should not discount mental health's impact on your physical health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a local hospital wants you to know help is available if you are struggling.
Katie Koeller is a behavioral health navigator (BHN) at OSF HealthCare in Alton. BHN is a free, ministry-wide service at OSF HealthCare, but you don’t have to be an OSF HealthCare patient to use it. She says treatment could be out-patient or in-patient.
Koeller notes that some insurance providers can help with transportation - getting a ride to a counseling appointment, for example. Telehealth – a digital appointment with a provider from home – is also an option that’s growing in use. For more information, you can call 833-713-7100.