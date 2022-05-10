It appears a new Menards store for Madison County is off the table. The company and developers reportedly failed to reach an agreement on a timeline to build a Menards in Glen Carbon at Orchard Town Center, but another anchor tenant may be waiting in the wings. The development is located near Governor’s Parkway and Troy Road.
According to a report in The Intelligencer, Menards apparently did not meet certain deadlines set by the developer and the company cancelled the contract. The Village of Glen Carbon has already heard from representatives of Meijer, a grocery chain, interested in building its first Metro East location and could become the new anchor tenant in the large development. Plans continue for additional smaller businesses to be built on outlots of the shopping center, including a Chick-fil-a which is scheduled to open in 2023.