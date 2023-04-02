There’s a “Meet the Legislators” forum coming up later this month at Senior Services Plus in Alton.
It’s scheduled for Friday, April 21st from eleven until twelve-thirty at Schoolhouse Grill.
SSP development director Emily Jackson says State Representatives Amy Elik and Katie Stuart, as well as State Senator Erica Harriss have been invited.
This is a joint effort between Senior Services Plus and AARP of Illinois.
To register for attendance: call AARP of Illinois at 877-926-8300 or online at https://events.aarp.org/QWqDdb .
For more information, call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298. extension 123.