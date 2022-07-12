What is being described as a domestic incident resulted in a portion of U.S. 267 through Medora being closed for several hours on Monday. With the uncertainty about whether or not the suspect was armed and the home sitting along the highway, the decision was made to close a portion of the road and reroute traffic for much of the afternoon.
The incident was resolved peacefully. A woman and several children were able to get out of the house first, and the suspect eventually came out peacefully much later. Helicopters were called in to keep an eye on the property in the 31,500 block of State Highway 67. That’s in the area between Rockbridge and Kemper, and Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen thanks all of the agencies that provided assistance: Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, ILEAS, Medora Fire Department, and the Jersey County Ambulance Service. 33-year-old Joshua J. Hearn has been charged with Felony Intimidation and is being held in the Jersey County Jail.