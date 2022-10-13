The Medicare open enrollment period begins Saturday, and the Illinois Department on Aging says help is available. Navigating the many options for health and drug coverage can be overwhelming, so the Illinois Department on Aging offers guidance each year.
Senior Health Insurance Program, or “SHIP” director Sandy Leith:
The service is free, and counselors can help with questions ranging from Medicare Part D drug plans to supplemental policies.
For locations near you, call the Senior Help Line at: 1-800-252-8966, or visit the Illinois Department on Aging website: https://ilaging.illinois.gov/