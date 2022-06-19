A bipartisan measure that aims to improve care for Illinoisans dealing with diabetes by requiring medical insurance regulated by the state to cover costs of glucose monitoring is now law.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2969 Wednesday at Lurie's Children Hospital in Chicago.
The bill aims to get residents battling diabetes more access to glucose monitors, an apparatus that measures blood sugar levels.
Around 1.3 million Illinoisans have either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Pritzker said he hopes this will help make life easier medically and financially for these families.
“No one, regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage, should go without the care they require, but for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table," Pritzker said.
The legislation was filed by State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest. She spoke about the passing of the bill and called the signing a step in the right direction.
"This is a development in science that should be available to help people better regulate their diabetes," said Morrison. "Glucose monitoring systems should be covered the same as other medical equipment. Today we are taking a positive step toward making these devices more accessible."
Dr. Naomi Fogel, medical director of the Diabetes Program at Lurie Children's, commended the bill and explained why this measure is vital to so many.
"Children and families with access to Continuous Glucose Monitors have improved health outcomes, reducing their risk for emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and future complications," Fogel said.
The bill will not go into effect until January of 2024. By that time, any insurance coverage regulated by the state will have to include coverage for diabetes care.
The measure adds to the list of required insurance coverage, as Illinois has recently passed coverage laws for prostate cancer and breast cancer screenings, naloxone, prophylactic AIDS medicine, an over-the-counter birth control.