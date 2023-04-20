A proposed measure in Springfield aims to make voting more accessible for those with visual disabilities. However, some claim the measure could bring on unwanted problems to Illinois' election systems.
If passed, Senate Bill 282 would cater to the visually impaired by allowing qualified voters to accept and cast their votes electronically.
Currently, 14 states have similar laws in place, according to Ray Campbell of the Illinois Council of the Blind. He said electronic voting could be done in Illinois, despite some pushback.
"There are various ways that other states have done this and we think that it shouldn't be too hard to get this done here in the state of Illinois," Campbell told WMAY. "As far as opposition, yes, we know there are security concerns."
Willard Helander, a former Lake County Clerk, told The Center Square that not only are there technical problems that could be involved in this process, but the measure could also lead to unwanted pressure being put on these individuals.
"My concern is that no voter should ever be put in the position if they are dependent on others for care, to have those people pressuring them on how and when to vote," Helander said.
There is a federal law requiring audio and visual voting tools, such as touchscreen voting units that allow visually impaired voters to hear the balloting instructions and allow them to make their choices and cast their ballot by use of a handheld controller unit and headphones.
Helander said those precautions make this measure unneeded.
"If you have a solution in place, why do you create a second layer of process that, in fact, removes that person from the public," Helander said.
Campbell said measures in place have shown to be a problem for some blind voters.
"Someone who is blind or visually impaired would be able to receive and mark an accessible vote-by-mail ballot for all elections going forward," Campbell said. "Now, you still have to print that ballot out and send it back to the election authority and sign the envelope. Which means it's truly not accessible and truly not independent."
The measure has yet to advance, but could be part of a larger election reform package lawmakers may take up before they adjourn May 19.