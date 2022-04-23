The Madison County Trails system sees heavy use year-round and sets the industry standard according to many. Madison County Transit maintains the trail system. Many of the trails utilize repurposed railroad rights-of-way.
SJ Morrison, Managing Director for MCT tells The Big Z the trails are functional and attractive.
He says MCT Trails has emerged as one of the most extensive interconnected systems of bikeways in the country. They receive use year-round, noting it is not unusual to see cross-country ski tracks in the snow during the winter months.