In an effort to make riding the bus easier and more affordable for passengers, Madison County Transit is making a series of positive changes beginning this spring.
Effective May 9, MCT is reducing fixed-route and paratransit fares and eliminating confusing fare zone boundaries in Madison County. All fixed-route trips within Madison County will be reduced to just $1 per ride, and trips to St. Louis and St. Clair County will be $3. In addition, MCT will be extending bus routes to new job centers, and introducing new trips, with an emphasis on the warehouses in the Illinois 111 logistics corridor.
A summary of all improvements can be found below:
FARE STRUCTURE CHANGES EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2021:
Madison County fare zones will be eliminated.
Bus trips that begin and end in Madison County will cost just $1 each way. Those trips are currently $1.50 or $2, depending on whether a fare boundary is being crossed.
Bus trips to or from St. Clair County or St. Louis will cost just $3 each way.
MCT is expanding the acceptance of the current “Express Round Trip Pass” (currently $5 and only valid on MCT Express buses) and transitioning this pass to a “Day Pass” which will remain $5 but will soon be valid on all MCT fixed-route buses for a full calendar day.
The 2-Hour Zone Pass will be eliminated.
The cost of the MCT Local Monthly Pass and the MCT Local 30-Day Pass (mobile) will be reduced from $50 to $40.
The cost of the MCT Student Monthly Pass and the cost of the MCT 7-Day Pass (mobile) will be reduced from $20 to $15.
The cost of ADA-eligible trips on Runabout buses will also be reduced.
“MCT’s goal is to provide affordable, efficient, and high-quality transportation that enables the people of Madison County to access jobs, shopping, medical appointments, and other vital services,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “By reducing the fares, and eliminating confusing fare boundaries, it’s our hope that we are removing barriers and making MCT as user-friendly as possible for both current and prospective passengers.”
MCT’s regularly scheduled May Service Change will take effect on Sunday, May 9, at the same time as the fare restructure. A summary of the service changes, by route, is listed below.
“For more than a decade, one of MCT’s priorities has been finding the best way to bring Madison County residents to jobs in the growing Illinois 111 Logistics Valley, where thousands of full and part-time positions are available at the warehouses and fulfillment centers,” Morrison said. “With the recent introduction of a dedicated inner-park shuttle, and the new express routes from the Alton and Collinsville areas to Gateway Commerce Center, we are seeing more and more of our residents finding employment right here in Madison County.”
For detailed schedule information, visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.
ROUTE CHANGES:
No. 2 Granite City Shuttle: Add Granite City Walmart as a stop on trips which run from Chestnut Health Systems to Granite City Station.
No. 6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach: Re-route trips in South Roxana to operate on Sinclair and Broadway instead of Michigan Ave. and Biltmore Blvd.
No. 13 Troy – Glen Carbon: Introduce four trips in each direction on weekdays to Liberty Village on IL-162 in Maryville.
No. 20X GCC Express: Extend select trips to World Wide Technology in Gateway Commerce Center.
Extend select trips on the No. 20X, and all trips on the No. 24X and No. 25X to the recently opened employment centers in the Gateway TradePort, on Illinois 111 in Pontoon Beach.
Add one No. 20X southbound weekday trip at 3:28 p.m. from Gateway TradePort.