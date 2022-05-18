The Madison County Transit Summer Youth Pass program is back. Kids Kindergarten through 12th grade (age 18 and under) will have the opportunity to ride MCT buses for free from Memorial Day to Labor Day for essential trips. This is the 14th year of the Youth Pass program.
MCT spokesperson Amanda Schomaker tells The Big Z this program has provided Madison County students with a free and safe way to access summer jobs and classes, shopping, pools, parks, and more.
About 9,000 passes have been distributed to junior high/middle school and high schools throughout Madison County so far this spring. Students or parents can obtain a free MCT Summer Youth Pass by visiting their school office or by contacting MCT at YouthPass@mct.org or by calling 618-797-4600.