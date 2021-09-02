Madison County Transit is offering free bus rides for students in the Granite City School District. The district announced earlier this week that it did not have enough bus drivers to fill all its routes and as a result some intermediate grade students were missing classes. Now, those students can ride a MCT bus for free through September.
The MCT routes already pass Granite City High School, Coolidge Junior High, and Grigsby Intermediate School. Students just need to show their school issued ID or Chromebook to the driver when they board the bus and the fee to ride will be waived. Nearly all local school districts are looking for drivers, and if you are interested, contact your local district office for application information.