As the calendar gets ready to flip to February, Madison County Transit is continuing the process of updating their designated bus stop service. The February 5 service change had originally been planned to show reductions in routes, but Amanda Villioco-Smith, Director of Marketing, IT, and Planning tells The Big Z that is not the case.
The #10 State and Elm Shuttle will eliminate to the Bachman Lane group home due to lack of demand but will create an additional trip to Lewis and Clark Community College. The #20X Gateway Commerce Center Express will adjust running times for schedule accuracy, while the #23 Gateway Commerce Center Shuttle will be discontinues due to low ridership. Service will still be available on the #20 Granite City – Pontoon Beach. go to www.MCT.org or call 618-797-4636 for further details.