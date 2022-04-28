As the calendar gets ready to flip to May, Madison County Transit is continuing the process of updating their designated bus stop service. The May service change includes adjustments to the #1 Riverbend schedule and stops along the #9 Washington Shuttle and #15 East Collinsville Shuttle.
S.J. Morrison, Managing Director of MCT, tells The Big Z MCT’s May service change will expand service to Eastgate Plaza providing access to the growing number of businesses in that complex and better connections to the #1X Riverbend Express.
The changes add new hourly service to Eastgate Plaza on weekdays between 7:31 a.m. and 8:31 p.m. (southbound) and 7:29 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. (northbound). Current times at Hartford and Eastgate Plaza will shift by one or two minutes. The changes will take place on Sunday, May 8. For a full list of bus stops by route you can call 618-797-4636, or go to www.MCT.org .