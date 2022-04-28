MCT Bus 2021 a.jpg

As the calendar gets ready to flip to May, Madison County Transit is continuing the process of updating their designated bus stop service. The May service change includes adjustments to the #1 Riverbend schedule and stops along the #9 Washington Shuttle and #15 East Collinsville Shuttle.

S.J. Morrison, Managing Director of MCT, tells The Big Z MCT’s May service change will expand service to Eastgate Plaza providing access to the growing number of businesses in that complex and better connections to the #1X Riverbend Express.

The changes add new hourly service to Eastgate Plaza on weekdays between 7:31 a.m. and 8:31 p.m. (southbound) and 7:29 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. (northbound). Current times at Hartford and Eastgate Plaza will shift by one or two minutes. The changes will take place on Sunday, May 8. For a full list of bus stops by route you can call 618-797-4636, or go to www.MCT.org .