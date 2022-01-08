January changes to the Madison County Transit fixed-route bus service take effect tomorrow (Sunday). The upcoming service change includes a reduction in frequency on the #6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach, an extension of the #8 Central Shuttle in Alton, a series of adjustments to the #9 Washington Shuttle also in Alton, and a route change on the #22 University Shuttle in Edwardsville.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z these changes are meant to reflect the current demand by riders.
MCT ROUTE CHANGES:
• #6 Roxana – Pontoon Beach: Reduce weekday frequency from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.
• #8 Central Shuttle: Extend route to Surrey Court Apartments in Godfrey.
• #9 Washington Shuttle: Reduce service at Skyline Towers; reduce frequency from 30-minute to 60-minute service between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekdays; Implement a partial 6:48 a.m. northbound weekday trip from Alton Station; Shift departure times from Alton Station and Alton Square to :18 after to better facilitate transfers; and adjust times at Alton Business Center to better serve shift times
• #22 University Shuttle: Replace the one-way loop with directional service on Hillsboro Ave to serve the new Senior Housing complex.
For detailed information, go to www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.