With gas prices continuing to cost at least $4 a gallon in most of the Riverbend, commuters are continuing to take the bus to work in large numbers, especially those that work in St. Louis. That’s according to the head of Madison County Transit, who says the agency offers a number of options to get to where you’re going, including bus and carpool services.
S.J. Morrison tells The Big Z there is a noticeable correlation between ridership and the price at the pump.
He says riding the bus is very affordable, with an express route monthly pass costing as little at $70 per month, and if you are staying in Madison County, Morrison says it’s only $1 per ride. You can find out more about MCT services here: www.mct.org