An upcoming bike and pedestrian trail summit will bring together thought leaders from across the country to speak on the benefits trail systems can provide to a community. Hosted by Madison County Transit, this event will be held at Edwardsville’s N.O. Nelson Campus on May 20 from 8:30am – 3pm.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z the trail system began in the 1990s when the agency began repurposing former railroad rights-of-way.
While direct invitations have been sent to local officials, members of the public who are interested in learning more or helping to build a bike/ped culture in their community, are welcome to attend, but must register in advance, as seating is limited. To register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mct-2022-trail-summit-registration-306024105337