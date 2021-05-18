May is National Bike Month, and Madison County Transit is celebrating with a variety of activities. This year MCT introduced Bike Month Bingo, a bingo card filled with MCT Trails and bike-related activities that participants can print and complete at their own pace throughout the month. Participants of Bike Month Bingo who tag MCT Trails in a photo of their bingo card on social media are entered to win a prize. Entries for Bingo must be posted by June 15.
Another new activity this year is MCT Trails’ Bike Somewhere Week, a week devoted to encouraging bicyclists to document their trips. The purpose is to highlight the convenience and ease of commuting by bike. Share your experience with MCT by posting a short video of your Bike Somewhere Week trip to the MCT Trails Facebook page, or tagging MCT in your video on Instagram. Bike Somewhere Week is May 24- 30 and all participants will receive an MCT Trails drawstring bag and custom sticker. In addition, participants will be entered to win one of three prizes.
“With more than 135 miles of scenic class I bikeways in the MCT Trails system, there is nowhere better to celebrate National Bike Month than Madison County,” MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison said. “This month we encourage trail users to use the MCT Trails for more than recreation and exercise – to bike somewhere. With dozens of community trail connections, and MCT buses equipped with bike racks, residents may find that bicycling really is a convenient way to run an errand or get to work.”
For more information about the MCT Trails and how to participate in Bike Month activities, visit www.mcttrails.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), email trails@mct.org, or find MCT Trails on Facebook and Instagram.