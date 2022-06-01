The Muny in Forest Park is kicking off its' 2022 season on Friday, June 17th. Audience members from Madison County will be able to take advantage of Muny Express bus trips, which will be in operation every Friday during the season. The buses will pick up residents from 13 locations in Madison county and take passengers directly to the Muny and bring you back after the performance.
The Muny season begins with “Chicago,” and continues with classic musicals such as: “Camelot,” “Mary Poppins,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Color Purple,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells the Big Z they try to make this trip as convenient as possible.
There are a number of pick-up and drop-off locations for the Muny Express in the Riverbend, including Alton Square Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, MCT Eastgate Park and Ride in East Alton, MCT Wood River Station, MCT Edwardsville Station and River’s Edge Park and Ride. For more information on the Muny Express, visit www.mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.