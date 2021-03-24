With the first weekend of spring ushering in sunny days and warmer temperatures, Madison County Transit is kicking off peak trail season by launching a systemwide wayfinding project for its extensive MCT Trails bikeway system.
To improve the usability of the trails for residents and visitors, MCT has developed a series of wayfinding signs to be installed before a trail intersection, at the intersection, and after the turn has been made. MCT refers to trail intersections as “junctions,” a nod to the rail corridors on which the MCT Trails are constructed.
Before deploying wayfinding signage throughout the entire MCT Trails system, MCT decided to install signs at a single test site and is encouraging trail users to visit the location and provide feedback. After a few months of collecting comments about the new signs, MCT will make adjustments and will then implement the signage throughout the rest of the MCT Trails system.
Wayfinding signs were installed last week at the first test site, Mont Junction, the intersection of the MCT Goshen Trail and the MCT Ronald J. Foster Heritage Trail in Glen Carbon. The site is named after the historic Mont settlement, near present-day Old Troy Road. This intersection was chosen because it allows for the application of several sign designs. Other named junctions include Edwardsville Junction, where the MCT Nature, Nickel Plate and Goshen trails all converge at Plum Street in Edwardsville; and Troy Junction, where the MCT Goshen and Schoolhouse trails meet near Troy. Visitors can comment on the wayfinding signage by pointing their smartphone’s camera at the QR code on the signs. Doing so will direct users to a survey. Constructive feedback on the design and effectiveness of the signage is welcomed.
“The goal of this wayfinding project is to help trailgoers navigate the MCT Trails system, especially those areas where trails intersect,” MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison said. “Through this initiative, along with the new tree and bench program, the recent beautification project, and our upcoming trail expansions, MCT is building momentum in our efforts to enhance the MCT Trails experience.”
Spanning more than 135 miles and connecting 20 communities, the 10 bikeways in the trail system form one of the most extensive and interconnected trail networks in the country. Developed, owned, and maintained by MCT, the trails have transformed Madison County into a haven for bicyclists, runners, walkers, and nature lovers. Located on former rail corridors, these Class I bikeways are separated from roads and feature 48 bridges and 22 tunnels.
In addition to the wayfinding project, MCT is developing new online content accessible from the sign’s QR codes. This content will provide natural, cultural, and historic information as well as information about nearby amenities and destinations. For more information, call 618-797-4636, email info@mct.org or visit www.mct.org.