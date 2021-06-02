Madison County Transit on Wednesday announced the new MCT $1 token.
The token is valid on all MCT buses and can be used toward the cash fare of a trip or the purchase of an MCT on-board pass. The token can be easily identified by its rose gold color, intricate design, and $1 stamp. These tokens are available for anyone to purchase, in rolls of 25 tokens for $25. This fare option is particularly beneficial for agencies, institutions, and other service organizations to meet the transportation needs of their patrons.
The token will reduce the number of coins needed to be kept on hand to ride and will be less cumbersome for passengers to carry. With its introduction, MCT will no longer be selling 25-cent tokens. MCT will exchange existing tokens to remove as many of these from circulation as possible. All MCT buses will continue to accept 25-cent tokens.
Additionally, effective May 9, MCT made all fares within Madison County only $1, and trips to St. Clair County and St. Louis $3. These changes to the fare structure will make it easier to know how many tokens a passenger will need for their trip.
To purchase $1 tokens or exchange MCT 25-cent tokens, email Janet Uhls at juhls@mct.org or call (618) 797-4600. MCT reminds passengers face masks and social distancing are still required inside MCT vehicles. For more infomation, visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4600.