Madison County Transit will continue to offer free bus rides for students in the Granite City School District throughout October.
The district still does not have enough bus drivers to fill all its routes and as a result some intermediate grade students were missing classes. Last month, MCT announced students can ride one of their busses for free through September.
And the MCT Board of Directors voted earlier this week to extend the service through at least the end of October. The MCT routes already pass Granite City High School, Coolidge Junior High, and Grigsby Intermediate School. Students just need to show their school issued ID or Chromebook to the driver when the board the bus and the fee to ride will be waived. Granite City students currently account for an average of 68 boardings each day on MCT buses, indicating that the program is making a difference and providing a viable way for students to get to class.
Most local school districts are still looking for drivers. If you are interested, contact your local district office for application information.