Madison County Transit has donated mountain bike-style police bicycles to a couple of local colleges. MCT hopes police bike patrols at SIUE and Lewis and Clark Community College will allow employees at the university and college to patrol the campuses and nearby trails.
MCT spokesperson Amanda Vilioco-Smith tells The Big Z these are heavy duty bikes that are manufactured by RECON.
In the last five years, MCT has donated similar patrol bicycles to police departments in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville, Highland, Troy, South Roxana, and Venice.