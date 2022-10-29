Edwardsville residents have a new bike trail option in the Leclaire neighborhood. Madison County Transit officials officially opened the Monarch Valley Trail recently. It’s a 0.7-mile trail which stretches from Emerson Avenue to Irma Street on the former rail alignment of the Illinois Traction System’s Edwardsville Belt Railway.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z having access to former rail rights-of-way has been crucial to their game plan over the years.
He says MCT does not build any trails with a grade greater than 5% in keeping with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Morrison says the hope is that this trail will someday connect to the MCT Nickel Plate Trail and the rest of the MCT Trails system.” The trail also serves as a “pollinator pathway,” a corridor of native plants that provide nutrition and habitat for pollinating insects and birds.