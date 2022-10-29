Monarch Valley Ribbon Cutting.jpg

PICTURED (left to right): MCT Director of Engineering Mark Steyer, MCT Assistant Project Manager Jon Martin, Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy, Edwardsville City Administrator Kevin Head, MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison, MCT Board Member Allen Adomite, MCT Board Chairman Ron Jedda, MCT Director Emeritus Jerry Kane, Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 Schools Superintendent Patrick Shelton, MCT Board Vice Chairman Chris Guy, MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner, President of Juneau Associates Charlie Juneau.

Edwardsville residents have a new bike trail option in the Leclaire neighborhood. Madison County Transit officials officially opened the Monarch Valley Trail recently. It’s a 0.7-mile trail which stretches from Emerson Avenue to Irma Street on the former rail alignment of the Illinois Traction System’s Edwardsville Belt Railway.

MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z having access to former rail rights-of-way has been crucial to their game plan over the years.

Morrison - Built on railway.mp3

He says MCT does not build any trails with a grade greater than 5% in keeping with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Morrison says the hope is that this trail will someday connect to the MCT Nickel Plate Trail and the rest of the MCT Trails system.” The trail also serves as a “pollinator pathway,” a corridor of native plants that provide nutrition and habitat for pollinating insects and birds.