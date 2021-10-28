Madison County Transit officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the new $1.6 million Eastgate Park and Ride Facility adjacent to Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.
Eastgate is one of the busiest park and ride lots, served by the Number 1X Riverbend Express for people who live in Madison County and work in St. Louis, MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z. It also serves the Number 1 Riverbend between Alton and Granite City.
Before the pandemic, 70-100 riders boarded buses every day at Eastgate, and the numbers have been increasing since August. MCT may expand express service to downtown St. Louis for Cardinals games and a new soccer team, Morrison says.
Joining MCT board members for the ribbon-cutting were East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton and Village Clerk Lori Palmer, Madison County Board member Robert Pollard of East Alton, and representatives of contractor Unterbrink Construction and designer Oates Associates.
Eighty percent of the funding for the 2-acre facility came from a federal grant program; MCT funded the remaining 20 percent, Morrison says. Construction began in November 2020 and it has been open for about a week.
After MCT acquired the property, staff members came up with the idea to build the facility because of the redevelopment at Eastgate Plaza, Morrison says.