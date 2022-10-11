Citing a lack of drivers, Madison County Transit is considering reducing service early next year. It’s a nationwide problem, finding enough drivers to staff the routes. MCT is currently about 30 drivers short of where they need to be.
The proposals would reduce service from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes on the #4 Madison - Edwardsville, the #7 Alton – Edwardsville, and the #18 Collinsville Regional. The #23 Gateway Commerce shuttle would be discontinued completely due to low ridership. S.J. Morrison, Managing Director of Madison County Transit tells The Big Z that except for the #23, the routes being considered for the reductions are actually some of the busiest on their schedule.
There are several open house information sessions coming up and hiring events too. You can find out more about both below:
Proposed Service Reductions & Elimination:
• #4 Madison-Edwardsville: Decrease weekday frequency between Granite City and Edwardsville from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.
• #7 Alton-Edwardsville: Decrease frequency between Alton and Edwardsville Station from 30 minutes to 60 minutes. Discontinue service to Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center while continuing service to Alton Square Mall.
• #18 Collinsville Regional: Decrease weekday frequency between Collinsville and Emerson Park MetroLink from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.
• #23 Gateway Commerce Center Shuttle: Discontinue route due to low ridership.
MCT recognizes the impact these changes could have on passengers who rely on this service to reach work and school, to run vital errands, to access medical appointments, and to visit family and friends. To engage the public, gather feedback, and answer questions about the proposed changes, MCT will host several open house-style information sessions at the times, dates, and locations listed below:
• Tuesday, October 18 MCT Edwardsville Station 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• Tuesday, October 18 MCT Wood River Station 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, October 19 Virtual Meeting (visit mct.org for a link) 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• Thursday, October 20 Alton Regional Multimodal Station 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
• Thursday, October 20 MCT Collinsville Station 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Employment Opportunities
Agency for Community Transit (ACT) employs MCT’s bus drivers and is always seeking to hire friendly, energetic professionals to drive MCT’s green and white buses. No experience is needed as all training is provided. In an effort to recruit drivers and expedite the application and hiring process, ACT has deployed a mobile recruitment center, dubbed “The Hiring Bus,” to travel throughout Madison County. “The Hiring Bus” is an MCT bus offering individuals interested in working for ACT the ability to apply and be interviewed the same day. “The Hiring Bus” will be at the following locations in the month of October:
• Tuesday, October 11 9 – 11 a.m. MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, East Alton
• Thursday, October 13 9 – 11 a.m. Kohl’s Parking Lot, Collinsville
• Tuesday, October 18 9 – 11 a.m. MCT Troy Park & Ride, Troy
• Thursday, October 20 1 – 3 p.m. AMC Edwardsville 12 Theatre, Edwardsville
• Tuesday, October 25 9 – 11 a.m. Outrageous Outdoors, Jerseyville
• Thursday, October 27 1 – 3 p.m. Madison Meat Market, Madison
ACT offers drivers competitive wages with an increase upon completion of a probationary period. Full-time work is available upon hire, as well as health and retirement benefits. Positions in high demand, such as drivers, fuelers, cleaners, and mechanics qualify for a $1,000 sign-on bonus. For a list of all open positions and their descriptions, or to apply online, visit www.ACTinfo.org/jobs. ACT is a drug free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.