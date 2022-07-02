With the scoop of a shovel, construction on a new Madison County Transit administration building has begun. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the MCT Base of Operations facility in Pontoon Beach this week. The new building will consolidate all administrative staff, currently spread out over four aging structures, into a single, secure facility.
It will be a 2-story, 27,000 square-foot structure, that will include the latest security, office, and A/V technology. MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z the project is almost completely funded with outside money.
From humble beginnings, he says MCT has outgrown its space.
Other improvements include new Video Surveillance and Access Control systems, new computer servers, new fencing along the north and east base perimeter, new security gates at entrances, a new Chain of Rocks Road pull-off and shelter, employee and visitor parking, site lighting, sidewalks, and storm water drainage/detention. Construction is expected to take about 16 months.
You can hear the full interview with Morrison here: