Madison County Transit is announcing a major trail and transit expansion program. The plan was unveiled this (Friday) morning and will include $34 million in upcoming trail projects and $10 million in enhancements to the MCT bus system.
The board has obligated that money to be used on 19 projects in Madison County over the next five years. MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison says MCT has committed $12 million to projects in seven Riverbend communities.
There will also be a new $4.2 million transfer station constructed in the 111 corridor to serve the warehouse district, which Morrison refers to as “Logistics Valley.” You can hear more about this plan here: