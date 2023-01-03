The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues to investigate the fatal weekend shooting of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago was shot just after 2pm in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue while he was sitting inside a vehicle. The young man was later taken to a hospital in St. Louis where he died.
Authorities have reportedly developed a number of leads in the incident with around 20 investigators working the case since Sunday evening. De-Santiago is a recent graduate of Collinsville High School. Police continue to seek information from the public and you can call 618-296-5544 with details that might help authorities.