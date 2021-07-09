The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a complete closure of the McKinnley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Venice, Illinois will happen next weekend instead of the original plan to do the work starting tonight (Friday). The reason for the delay is a weather forecast that is not favorable for the completion of the work, so the decision has been made to try again later.
The closure is needed for deck sealing. IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z it’s a somewhat regular bit of maintenance.
Motorists traveling to and from St. Louis this way should seek alternate routes starting at 9pm next Friday, July 16 and running through Sunday, July 18. For IDOT construction updates and details, visit https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.