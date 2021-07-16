If you’re traveling on the McKinley Bridge Sunday evening, you’ll have to find an alternate route. IDOT is closing the bridge — weather permitting — beginning at 7pm for deck sealing maintenance. Traffic will not be permitted on the bridge until the work is complete, which should be by Monday at 5am.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock:
The original plan was to do this work last weekend but that was changed after last weekend’s weather forecast. About 17,000 motorists per day use the bridge. For IDOT construction updates and details, visit https://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.