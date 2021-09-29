Much of the business development in East Alton in recent years has centered on the rebirth of Eastgate Plaza. While there has been no shortage of positive news from there, the mayor would like to see more interest from the owner of the other major shopping center in town.
Mayor Darren Carlton said Wilshire Village appears to be suffering from an owner who does not have local roots.
Speaking on the impact of having a vibrant Eastgate Plaza, Carlton says the village is reaping the benefits of increased sales and property taxes.