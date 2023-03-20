A southern Illinois mayor is leading a push to build a highway that could connect the St. Louis region to many rural parts of the state. Will Stephens, the mayor of Murphysboro first introduced such a proposal through the Four County Highway Coalition in 2018. Half a decade later, the proposal is taking on new life. Current plans call for a four-lane rural expressway through Monroe, Randolph, Perry, and Jackson counties in Illinois.
According to a map from the coalition, highway development would begin around Waterloo, divert from a current path that runs through the heart of Sparta, and end around Murphysboro. The route would be known as the Southwest Illinois Connector.
Stephens says the road would cut travel time for Southern Illinoisans going to St. Louis for sporting events and healthcare and create a safer route for all.
An expressway could also provide more direct access points to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, Southern Illinois University, and a few small airports.