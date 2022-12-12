A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members.
All eight are accused of various violations, such as illegally hunting for deer with bait, unlawfully taking animals or unlawfully using a permit. On the first day of the 2022 firearm deer hunting season, Illinois Conservation Police went to Speiser’s property in St. Clair County to investigate the possible use of bait to attract deer. Police allegedly discovered illegal bait, illegal use of landowner tags by non-resident hunters and other evidence of hunting violations. Later that day, conservation police went to land owned by Danny Cox in St. Clair County to investigate the use of bait. Police allegedly discovered nine baited deer stands or blinds with trail cameras at each location. Investigators say Cox provided permits to out-of-state hunters that were actually issued to Illinois hunters. No court dates have been announced at this time.