Moving the Grafton Ferry toward a year-round schedule in the future is a plan that remains in the works. The city of Grafton, the Tri-City Regional Port District, and tourism officials are all on-board with a proposal that would increase trips made not only by the Grafton Ferry, but the two others that service that general area.
It's a project that has been underway for more than a year already. Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z plans like this take time.
The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 – 30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.