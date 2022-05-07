Illinois Invasive Species Awareness Month is a statewide effort held each May to educate and inform citizens of Illinois about the threat of invasive species. An invasive species is described as any species not native to an area that does damage to the environment, economy, or human health.
There are many common invasives being tracked right now. Sarah Ruth, U of I Extension Coordinator tells The Big Z what to do if we encounter an invasive.
Another invasive of the animal variety is the Asian Carp. Efforts to eliminate the fish from Illinois waterways have been unsuccessful, so experts have, in many cases, moved on to a strategy to manage them.