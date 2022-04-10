If you are a gardening enthusiast, you can get extensive horticulture training in exchange for volunteer hours through the University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener Program. There is an online session starting soon, so you need to register soon as well.
Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension Sarah Ruth says registration for the Online Master Gardener Training wraps up on May 13th. She tells The Big Z the classes are online and statewide.
If you are interested, call 618-344-4230 for more information, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/mms. Again, the deadline to register for Master Gardener classes is Friday, May 13th. Classes begin June 13th.