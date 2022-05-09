Are you thinking about improving your gardening knowledge? One way to do that is through the University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener Program. The deadline to apply for an online spring session is this Friday, May 13th.
Program Coordinator Sarah Ruth says being a master gardener is the perfect opportunity for someone who wants to expand their knowledge about horticulture. She tells The Big Z the online classes offer training similar to what you would get in person.
If you are interested, contact call 618-344-4230 for more information, or go to https://extension.illinois.edu/mms. Again, the deadline to register for Master Gardener classes is Friday, May 13th. Classes begin June 13th.