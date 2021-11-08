The University of Illinois Extension office in Collinsville is taking registrations for its Master Gardener courses. Master Gardeners work at community gardens, do public presentations, and a number of different activities to help the general public improve their gardening skills.
There are a couple of different options this year. Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension Sarah Ruth tells The Big Z one option is completely online.
Registration for the upcoming winter session is due December 20. There is also a hybrid option in which classroom sessions are held on Tuesdays, February 15 through May 3 from 9 am to noon. The training locations rotate between the U of I Extension offices in Waterloo and Collinsville. Registration for that is due January 21. For more information, call 618-344-4230, or go to: https://extension.illinois.edu/news-releases/university-illinois-extension-offers-online-hybrid-classroom-master-gardener-training