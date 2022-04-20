A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive to mask up on public transportation was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. That means Madison County Transit, Amtrak, Lambert St. Louis International and MidAmerica Airport will all relax their restrictions, effective immediately.
The ruling came in a lawsuit filed last year in Tampa, Florida, by a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund. On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois mask requirements would be lifted on public transportation:
Last week, U.S. health officials had extended the mandate to May 3 requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, or transit hubs. The reasoning given was the need for time to assess the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The CDC still recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.