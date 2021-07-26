Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Louis city and county will require masks in certain public places starting today (Monday, July 26). Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone 5 and older.
Parts of Illinois, particularly regions bordering Missouri, have also seen a significant spike in virus cases in the past few weeks. The most recent data from the Madison County Health Department that was released on Friday shows a seven-day average case positivity rate of 8.17 percent, with 589 active cases. In Macoupin County, the positivity rate is at 8.6 percent. The Jersey County Health Department reports 19 active cases but does not have a positivity rate listed in its data.