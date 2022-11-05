Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help.
Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead.
Rickman’s accused of killing 30-year-old Demond Steward of Cahokia Heights in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East Saint Louis on August 13th.
He faces charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a gun by a felon.
In addition, Rickman has an outstanding federal warrant for motion to revoke supervised release.
Contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS with any possible leads.