Police arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in Granite City earlier this month. The Major Case Squad was activated the morning of Aug. 2 after two people were shot at the Niedringhaus Avenue intersection with Illinois 3. Ahmaad Nunley died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim survived.
Mantia Johnson Jr., 34, of Granite City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The U.S. Marshal Service’s Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force captured and arrested Johnson on Aug. 19 in Knoxville, Tenn. Johnson is awaiting extradition to Madison County.