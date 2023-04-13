The musical Peter Pan will be on stage at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton starting tonight and running through Saturday. Each evening, the show is at 7pm on the Ruth Klaus stage at Marquette. Klaus was a longtime teacher and drama club sponsor at the school and her son Brett Klaus is now serving in that role.
Peter Pan will feature a number of Marquette students both on stage and behind the scenes, plus local grade school students, along with musicians from the Alton Symphony Orchestra and the community.
Tickets are $10 at the door or online, and students under age 7 will be admitted free. It’s also free admission for Marquette students.
For online tickets, go to https://secure.everyaction.com/N535eMKpRkGiihXM3XPHzQ2