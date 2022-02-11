Students at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton held an annual fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Friday. The school has held a head-shaving event for the past 11 years and raised over $105,000 during the first ten events. This year, 9 students shaved their heads, including 2 graduates and a 7th grader from St. Mary’s Grade School.
Marquette Academic Advisor, and teacher, Beth DeCourcey coordinates the event and told the Big Z it’s a great cause and while only boys shaved this year, she’s hoping a few girls do it again next year:
Sophomore class president Meredith Zigrang says it’s fun to watch their classmates take part:
Class of 2016 Marquette graduate Connor Jones came back with his friend and classmate Joe Boevingloh to take part:
Joe, who earned an award for top fundraiser and was recognized by St. Baldrick’s as a “commander” for shaving his head 10 years in a row, told The Big Z everyone knows someone impacted by cancer:
Local beauticians Amy Maher and Sheila Beers volunteered their time to trim all the heads.
Shavees this year: from the Class of 2016 Joseph Boevingloh and Connor Jones. Brothers Steve Walch (from St. Mary's) and sophomore Peter Walch, Juniors Devon Doherty, Nathan Gerhart, and Bryce Noble, sophomore Joseph Nugen, and freshman Jack Droste.
The students are challenged to raise money on their own, but each class has a contest on the day of the event to raise last minute donations by passing a bucket. Those donations will be counted over the weekend with the winning class announced on Monday.
To donate to St. Baldrick’s, go to https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/Marquette2022