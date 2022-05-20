Alton, IL - The Marquette Catholic Explorers Club Gala and Auction, held March 26, set a record with a profit of $126,890. The annual event started in the early 1990’s.
“The auction dinner is a very important event for us. On behalf of our students I want to express our appreciation for the great support we received from our parents, alumni, and the Marquette community. I want to thank all the parents in the Explorers Club who helped make the auction such a success”, said Tim Harmon, Principal. “I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”
“We want to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers and those who attended the event,” said Monica Ellebracht, Explorers Club President and Auction Co-Chair.
The annual event raises funds to help offset school expenses. “The actual cost of attendance is nearly $2,000 more than what we charge in tuition and fees. Those dollars have to come from somewhere. We are grateful to have the community of donors who support our students,” said Auction Co-Chair Teresa Bartosiak.
Founded in 1927, Marquette Catholic is a coed, College Preparatory school of 422 students. Recently, MCHS graduated 106 students who completed more than 14,000 hours of community service and earned more than $9,000,000 in college scholarships.