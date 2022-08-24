This Saturday will mark the 26-year anniversary of the Alton Marina and a changing of the guard of sorts. After 15 years at the helm, Karen Baker-Brncic is getting ready to retire as owner-operator of Parrot Pointe Marine, the management firm at the facility.
Their contract expires at the end of the season, which is April 1, 2023, but Saturday will be their last public party on the riverfront. Baker-Brncic tells The Big Z they are pleased with the condition in which they are passing the marina off to the next operators.
Saturday’s party is open to the public and is free to attend. A food truck will begin serving at around 3pm. The Z-Band plays at 7:30pm, and a farewell video will play on an inflatable big screen at around 10pm. You can hear the full interview with Baker-Brncic here: