It’s not only New Orleans and the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis celebrating Mardi Gras.
Granite City’s office of arts entertainment and tourism is hosting a series of events on Saturday, February 18th.
The fun begins with a parade up Madison Avenue to Civic Park. That steps off at one.
There will be a family-oriented block party at Civic Park from two until five. Food trucks, local vendors, and music will be a part of it.
Then, there’s a pub crawl around Granite from five until ten Saturday night.