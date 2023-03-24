The Maple Island Access Area is West Alton will remain closed for the time being. It is being used as a staging area for the construction on the lift gates at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.
US Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Josh Schulte tells The Big Z the timing has been inconvenient for some, as snagging season is underway in Missouri.
The parking lot, shoreline, and access road are all considered active construction zones and are therefore closed to all forms of public access including but not limited to: vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and anglers. Schulte says the hope is to reopen by the end of April.