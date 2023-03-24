road closed 1.jpg

The Maple Island Access Area is West Alton will remain closed for the time being. It is being used as a staging area for the construction on the lift gates at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.

US Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Josh Schulte tells The Big Z the timing has been inconvenient for some, as snagging season is underway in Missouri.

Schulte - Snagging season.mp3

The parking lot, shoreline, and access road are all considered active construction zones and are therefore closed to all forms of public access including but not limited to: vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and anglers. Schulte says the hope is to reopen by the end of April.